A new concourse at LaGuardia Airport opened Tuesday, another part of the $8 billion revamp of the airport in Queens.

Delta Air Lines showed off the concourse to a crowd of several hundred that included Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo as well as Delta employees and construction workers who put up the building.

“This was project impossible,“ Cuomo told the onlookers. But “New York always did the impossible. New York was built on the impossible."

The concourse sits on the airport's eastern side, offering views of Flushing Bay and Citifield, the home of the Mets.

Delta expects passengers to begin using the concourse's seven gates next Monday. The airline opened its Terminal B late last year.

LaGuardia's rebuild will make it the first new airport to be built in the United States in 25 years, Cuomo said. Work is going on while the existing airport remains in operation.

Check back for updates on this developing story.