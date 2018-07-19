A federal judge has rejected Mayor Bill de Blasio’s multibillion-dollar lawsuit against some of the biggest oil and gas companies to recover what New York City claims it is spending to combat climate change.

Addressing a matter such as “the immense and complicated problem of global warming” isn't a question for the courts but for politicians in Washington, D.C., and “requires a comprehensive solution that weighs the global benefits of fossil fuel use with the gravity of the impending harms,” U.S. District Judge John F. Keenan wrote Thursday in a 23-page order dismissing the suit against BP, Conocophillips, Exxon Mobil, Chevron and Royal Dutch Shell.

“To litigate such an action for injuries from foreign greenhouse gas emissions in federal court,” Keenan wrote, “would severely infringe upon the foreign-policy decisions that are squarely within the purview of the political branches of the U.S. government.”

Seth Stein, a mayoral spokesman, emailed early Thursday evening that the city would appeal the dismissal of the suit, which was filed in January on the theory that the oil and gas industry poses a nuisance.

“The mayor believes big polluters must be held accountable for their contributions to climate change and the damage it will cause New York City,” Stein wrote. “We intend to appeal this decision and to keep fighting for New Yorkers who will bear the brunt of climate change.”

In late June, a federal judge in San Francisco tossed a suit filed under an essentially identical legal theory by that city and neighboring Oakland.

Jay Timmons, president and chief executive of the National Association of Manufacturers, which opposed the New York City’s suit, said he hoped other municipalities would withdraw similar suits “to save taxpayer resources and focus on meaningful solutions.”

“From the moment this baseless lawsuit was filed, manufacturers have argued that the courtroom was not the proper venue to address this global challenge,” he said.

Sign up to get the latest updates Get Newsday's Breaking News alerts in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Spencer Walrath, a spokesman for the association, said 11 pending suits with the same legal theory had been dismissed by judges in New York and San Francisco: six more in California, one in Washington state, three in Colorado, and one in Rhode Island.