10-car train leaves track at Jamaica station, LIRR says

A Long Island Rail Road train at the

A Long Island Rail Road train at the Jamaica station on July 8, 2014.  Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams, Jr.

By Newsday staff
A 10-car Long Island Rail Road train left the tracks Friday night while traveling east and shortly after it had pulled out of Jamaica station, officials said. 

The derailment sparked a series of delays across several branches of the system, officials said.

No injuries were reported in the 9:40 p.m. derailment, said LIRR spokeswoman Meredith Daniels, adding that the 8:56 p.m. train from Penn Station was due in Babylon at 10:11 p.m.

The last two cars of the train slid off the tracks, she said.

"There is emergency personnel at Jamaica,” she said. “A rescue train to get passengers who were stuck on the train is en route.”

It was unclear how many passengers were inconvenienced by the incident, Daniels said.

About the delays, the LIRR tweeted that a train from Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn and headed for Hempstead had been held at Jamaica. Another originating at Atlantic Terminal and destined for Far Rockaway reported a 12-minute delay.


