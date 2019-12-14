Shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday, Long Island Rail Road officials were notified that there was an altercation aboard the 5:55 p.m. train from Penn Station to Babylon, railroad spokesman Aaron Donovan said. MTA police were summoned to the Woodside station shortly after.

Donovan said police took a 45-year-old man into custody at the Woodside station in Queens while a 22-year-old man was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst with a minor puncture wound to his left leg.

At one point during the evening the LIRR tweeted that due to the police activity, westbound LIRR trains were bypassing the Kew Gardens, Forest Hills and Woodside stations while eastbound trains were skipping the Woodside station.

NYC Transit is cross-honoring fares at Penn Station (34th Street), Forest Hills (71st Avenue), and Kew Gardens (Union Turnpike) on the E train; and at Woodside (61st Street) on the 7 train. — LIRR (@LIRR) Dec 348, 2019

The railroad later announced that all train service has resumed.