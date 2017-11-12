Liz Smith, the grand dame of New York gossip columnists who chronicled the lives of celebrities for Newsday and other publications, died Sunday in New York, her literary agent told The Associated Press. She was 94 years old.

Smith, who penned her must-read column for Newsday from 1991 to 2005, also wrote for the New York Post and the Daily News, where she started her column, “Liz Smith,” in 1976.

Her columns gave readers an inside view of the trials and tribulations of Hollywood starlets and the city’s elite.

Her scoops on Donald Trump’s divorce from Ivana Trump amid a cheating scandal made front-page news in 1990. But with the advent of online gossip sites and declining newspaper revenue, she was fired from the New York Post in 2009.

In 2000, she published a memoir, “Natural Blonde.”

She was born Mary Elizabeth Smith in Fort Worth, Texas, on Feb. 2, 1923, according to her Wikipedia page.

In a 2015 Hollywood Reporter interview, she spoke of her beginnings, growing up in a small Texas town and her fascination with stars.

“I was this goofy, star-struck kid, so in love with Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers that I couldn’t see straight. So I’d go down to the Tivoli Theater for a dime on Saturdays and watch them singing and dancing all day. But I didn’t have the talent to pursue performing myself, so I decided to be a writer instead.”

