Todd Howe, the star federal cooperator at the center of two Albany corruption cases last year that damaged public perceptions of ethics in the Cuomo administration, was given 5 years of probation but no prison time on Friday.

Manhattan U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni said Howe's cooperation “must be rewarded.”

Howe, 58, a former lobbyist and one-time aide to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, was a key witness whose testimony led to the bribery conviction of ex-Cuomo deputy Joe Percoco, and also helped expose SUNY development czar Alain Kaloyeros’ role in the “Buffalo Billions” bid-rigging scandal.

In addition to the corruption schemes, he also pleaded guilty to embezzling $1.7 million from his Albany law firm, and his prospects at sentencing were complicated by two violations of his plea deal with prosecutors — using money set aside for back taxes on personal expenses, and trying to cheat on a hotel bill after he began cooperating.

He was jailed during testimony at Percoco’s trial when his effort to escape the hotel charge was exposed on cross examination, and not called during Kaloyeros’ trial as a result, but prosecutors nonetheless vouched for him as a valuable cooperator in a letter to Caproni last month.

Howe served 6 months in prison after his jailing at the Percoco trial, but Caproni released him on bail last year, allowing him to move to Idaho for work as a golf course groundskeeper — a sign, some legal experts said, that she wasn’t planning to impose more time.

Advisory federal sentencing guidelines called for Caproni to impose a prison term of over 10 years. But prosecutors in court filings praised him as a “productive and helpful” witness and made no recommendation of a prison term, and the defense called him a “changed man.”

Howe made his original political connections with Percoco and other insiders as an aide to Gov. Mario Cuomo, and later worked for Andrew Cuomo during his time as secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

He became a highly paid Washington-based lobbyist for the Albany law firm of Whiteman Osterman & Hanna, but admitted in testimony at the Percoco trial that he outspent his means and spent much of his life dodging debts and trying to cheat creditors.

After Andrew Cuomo was elected governor, he testified, he set up bribe schemes with Percoco to exercise influence on behalf of two Howe clients — a power company that hired Percoco’s wife for a “low show” job, and two Syracuse developers.

During cross-examination, however, Howe admitted that after promising to commit no more crimes in his plea deal, he tried to dodge a credit card bill at the Waldorf Astoria for a stay in New York while he was meeting with prosecutors. The government told Caproni that he maintains it was an innocent error.

He was in jail during the Kaloyeros bid-rig trial. But prosecutors say he provided the information used to convict the former SUNY official — who hired Howe as a consultant while Howe was also getting lobbying fees from the construction company Kaloyeros chose to lead Buffalo redevelopment efforts.