NYPD: Valley Stream man fatally shot in Brooklyn

By Anthony M. DeStefano anthony.destefano@newsday.com
A 29 year-old Nassau County man was found shot to death early Friday on the sidewalk in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn, police said.

The name of the victim, who police said lived in Valley Stream, was being withheld Friday afternoon pending notification of his family.

The man was found with a gunshot wound to the head at about 3:15 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Williams and Atlantic avenues, said investigators.

Detectives from the 75th Precinct had the case under investigation. A search of the victim determined that his driver’s license had a TLC endorsement but no cab or livery vehicle was found in the vicinity, according to the NYPD.

Anthony M. DeStefano has been a reporter for Newsday since 1986 and covers law enforcement, criminal justice and legal affairs from its New York City offices.

