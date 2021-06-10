The Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks show is returning for 2021 with a bigger spectacle than ever — and separate sections for vaccinated and unvaccinated spectators, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday.

Last year, the annual show was shrunken due to the coronavirus pandemic, with smaller, unannounced displays for each borough, to reduce the chance for crowds of spectators.

This year’s show will be a return to normal, albeit with sections for spectators that are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and others for those who aren’t or who are vaccinated but want to watch with friends or family who aren’t. De Blasio didn’t say how or whether vaccination would be verified.

"This will be the biggest show yet — literally Macy’s putting together the biggest fireworks display they ever have," de Blasio said.

Will Coss, the fireworks show’s producer, said the show will be on Sunday, July 4th, at 9:25 p.m. It will last about 25 minutes, with 65,000 shells and effects from five barges in the East River.

The spectacle will be telecast on NBC.

After the conclusion of the Macy’s fireworks, there will be another fireworks show returning that had also been curbed last year — this one at Coney Island, which will be viewable from the boardwalk.