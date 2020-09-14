TODAY'S PAPER
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade won't be live this year due to COVID-19 restrictions

Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday announced that New York City will add 2,000 more teachers for this school year. The Mayor also announced that the Macy's 2020 Thanksgiving Day Parade will be hosted virtually this year. Credit: NY Mayor's Office

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
One of New York City's most beloved annual events — The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade — will be virtual this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Monday.

Parade organizers are preparing to produce an event that will embrace the annual Thanksgiving tradition but will only be broadcast online and on television. De Blasio said the production will be similar to the way Macy's reinvented the Fourth of July fireworks this summer.

The parade won't be live, but a broadcast on TV and online will maintain the tradition of a Thanksgiving Day celebration, the mayor said.

"It will not be the same kind of parade we're used to," de Blasio said during a news briefing at City Hall. "It will be a different kind of event; they're reinventing the event for this moment in history and you will be able to feel the spirit and the joy of that day on television, online. Not a live parade but it will be something that really give us that warmth and that great feeling we have on Thanksgiving Day."

De Blasio said Macy's officials would provide more information later Monday. Macy's officials did not immediately return a request for comment.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

