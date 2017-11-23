TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 37° Good Morning
Few Clouds 37° Good Morning
NewsNew York

Annual Macy’s parade expected in NYC to be high-flying affair

The event kicks off at 9 a.m. and more than 3.5M paradegoers could turn out for the 91st Thanksgiving event.

The Olaf balloon is inflated on 79th Street

The Olaf balloon is inflated on 79th Street in Manhattan on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, the day before the kickoff of the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade on Thursday. Photo Credit: Craig Ruttle

By Joan Gralla  joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The 91st annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade kicked off in Manhattan, with new and beloved balloons, floats with top performers, dancers and clowns galore. Favorites — from the Nutty-Cracker Ballet and the Corny Copia troops to the more traditional Keystone Kops and Robbers — will glide, march and sashay from Central Park West to Herald Square’s Macy’s Department Store.

The sun will shine, and despite the wind chill that will make it feel like 25 to 35 degrees, the northwest wind should not top 8 mph, which should make it easier to control the towering balloons.

More than 3.5 million parade goers could turn out for the parade, and officials said security will be intense, though no specific threats were received.

De Blasio: Heavy police presence at Macy's parade

The NYPD will use sand trucks to stop possible vehicle attacks as the parade makes its way through midtown Manhattan.

Olaf from Disney’s “Frozen” will debut as a giant balloon along the more than 2.5-mile route. The Grinch prepping to steal Christmas, Jett from “Super Wings,” and Chase from “Paw Patrol” are also new this year, after passing with flying colors a Nov. 4 test session in New Jersey.

Macy’s will have a 30-foot-tall Christmas tree in the parade, accompanied by more than 100 lucky and talented employees who all auditioned, Macy’s said.

Some favorite balloons will return, including Charlie Brown, Hello Kitty and the Pillsbury Doughboy, according to Macy’s. And such stars as Jimmy Fallon, and musical artists Andra Day and Common, Flo Rida, Smokey Robinson, and The Roots will perform for the morning crowds.

In addition to the balloons, spectators will watch 1,100 cheerleaders and dancers, more than 1,000 clowns and 12 marching bands, according to Macy’s.

As is now customary for events with large crowds, the city will have a “stronger than ever” police presence for the parade, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The NYPD will deploy aviation units, heavy weapons teams, rooftop surveillance teams and canine units, as well as make use of sand trucks to stop potential vehicle attacks. The parade takes place weeks after a man slammed a rental truck into a TriBeCa bike path, mowing down bikers and killing eight.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

For some, a 2nd year with a politics ban at table
A shopper and a Walmart associate walk near Black Friday: Stores open, closed and deals
Desiree Garcia of Mastic, right, with her Pink LIer battling cancer gets Thanksgiving feast
Town of North Hempstead Historian Howard Kroplick, left, Village buys, plans to renovate historic gate lodge
The Great Neck Plaza Village Hall in the Village approves permit for Chinese restaurant
Rendering of the Family Service League's planned health Tax-free financing for health clinic approved