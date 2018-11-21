The annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, with all its crowds, traffic and security, is back for a joyous celebration.

In its 92nd year, the iconic event promises tons of entertainment — from songs by Diana Ross, John Legend, Barenaked Ladies and Rita Ora, to sets by dance troupes and performances by marching bands, with Santa Claus wrapping it all up in a big red bow.

There’s a lot to prepare for, so we’ve gathered up important things to know before the festivities begin.

Basic info

What time does it start? 9 a.m.

What time should I arrive to get a good viewing spot? Before 6 a.m.

Where are the best places to watch? Some say there are no magic spots, but the farther you are from Macy’s/Herald Square, the better. The folks at Mommy Poppins have some great ideas: the west side of Central Park West in the 60s and 70s, or enter north of 86th Street in Central Park and walk south. A hill could offer a vantage point.

What is the parade route? The parade begins at 77th Street and Central Park West and marches south to Columbus Circle. It then heads east on 59th Street before turning onto Sixth Avenue and heading south to 34th Street. The parade heads west on 34th Street before culminating at Macy’s.

Getting there

Lots of people show up to the parade. Macy’s expects 3.5 million spectators! You’ll need to not only get there early, but also just get there.

Expect street closures all along and around the route, so definitely take public transportation. Especially avoid: Sixth Avenue between 23rd Street and 42nd Street, Seventh Avenue between 34th Street and 42nd Street, 59th Street between Fifth Avenue and Central Park West, 35th-38th streets between Fifth and Eighth avenues and Broadway between 38th and 59th streets.

According to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, buses and subways are operating on a Sunday schedule (less frequent service) and the Staten Island Railway is operating on a Saturday schedule.

The new balloons

Each year, Macy’s introduces new giant character balloons. Last year’s were Dr. Seuss’ Grinch, Jett from “Super Wings,” “Paw Patrol” and Olaf from Disney’s “Frozen.”

This year, you can expect to see “Little Cloud,” a sweet 22-foot-tall smiling rain cloud by FriendsWithYou, Goku from “Dragon Ball Z,” elves from Netflix’s “The Christmas Chronicles,” named Fleck, Bjorn and Jojo, Sunny the Snowpal by Macy’s, and balloonicles by GoBowling.com and Sinclair.

And as always, Snoopy will make an appearance, but he’ll be dressed differently, as is custom.

Who’s performing

Many stars will appear on Macy’s signature floating stages, including Barenaked Ladies, Brynn Cartelli, Jack & Jack, John Legend, Leona Lewis, Martina McBride, Rita Ora, Pentatonix, Diana Ross with her children and extended family (including Rhonda Ross, Tracee Ellis Ross, Chudney Ross, Ross Naess and Evan Ross with wife Ashlee Simpson Ross), Sugarland, Ashley Tisdale and more. This list doesn’t include the multitude of marching bands, dance squads, cheerleaders, circus performers and others, so prepare yourself for a full morning of entertainment.

Where you can brunch and watch the parade indoors

Not everybody wants to stand in the cold to watch the parade. Some people would rather view it from a distance with good food and heat. There are many restaurants along the route that fit the bill, including Bouchon Bakery on the second floor of the Shops at Columbus Avenue/Time Warner center and The Wayfarer at 56th Street and Sixth Avenue, which is offer a prix-fixe menu and a la carte dining throughout the day.