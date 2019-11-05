Former NYPD detective Louis Eppolito, one of the deadly duo known as the “Mafia Cops” following their convictions for committing murders for the mob in the 1980s and 90s, died in federal prison, his wife told Newsday.

Eppolito, 71, who had been serving a life sentence after his federal racketeering conviction in 2006, died at the Tucson Medical Center in Arizona, his wife Frances said in a telephone interview Tuesday morning. The Bureau of Prisons website gave the date of death as Sunday, Nov. 3.

“Louie died with dignity, the way he lived, on his own terms,” said Frances Eppolito, who declined to give the cause of death. She added that her husband was fighting to the end to clear his name and get out of prison.

After a sensational trial in Brooklyn federal court, Eppolito and another ex-NYPD detective, Stephen Caracappa, were convicted in 2006 of taking large payoffs from acting Lucchese crime boss Anthony “Gaspipe” Casso to carry out numerous murders. The payments — amounting to about $75,000 — were often passed to the detectives by Burton Kaplan, a garment industry businessman who turned into a cooperating witness and gave testimony which helped convict the two former officers.

Among those killed, according to court testimony and law enforcement officials, was Gambino crime family captain Edward Lino, of Long Island. Lino was gunned down on road just off the Belt Parkway on Nov. 6, 1990 after he had been pulled over by Eppolito and Caracappa under the ruse of a traffic stop, evidence showed. Investigators said Casso wanted Lino killed because he believed the Gambino captain had taken part in a plot to kill him. In December 1985, Lino allegedly was one of the shooters in the murder of Gambino boss Paul Castellano.

A total of eight homicides were allegedly carried out by Eppolito and Caracappa, according to investigators, including one case in which an innocent Nicholas Guido was killed on Christmas Day in 1986 in what turned out to be a case of mistaken identity.

The corpulent and talkative Eppolito was physically in sharp contrast to Caracappa, who was thin, gaunt and quiet. During the federal trial, Eppolito would talk openly with reporters while Caracappa would stand silently and avoid the press. Caracappa died in prison at the age of 75 in 2017.

Both men had been highly regarded detectives in the NYPD. Eppolito was the son of Gambino soldier Ralph Eppolito of Brooklyn and had other relatives who were either members or associates of the mob. In contrast, Caracappa had no criminal family ties and during his trial lived with his mother on Staten Island after retiring from the NYPD. After leaving the NYPD, Eppolito moved with his family to Las Vegas and tried to have a second career as an actor, garnering a short appearance as an extra in the classic Martin Scorsese film “Goodfellas.”

Frances Eppolito said her husband had two daughters and a son. She said funeral arrangements would be private.