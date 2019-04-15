TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Evening
SEARCH
55° Good Evening
NewsNew York

Pro-Trump mail bomber affirms guilty plea but says he never mean to kill

None of the devices Cesar Sayoc sent last year exploded, and it still isn't clear whether they were designed to go off.

Cesar Sayoc in a July 31, 2015, photo

Cesar Sayoc in a July 31, 2015, photo provided by the Broward County Sheriff's Office in Florida. Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/Broward County Sheriff's Office

By John Riley john.riley@newsday.com
Print

Pro-Trump mail bomber Cesar Sayoc affirmed his guilty plea Monday at a hearing in Manhattan federal court triggered by two letters he sent to the judge insisting he was under pressure at the time of his plea and raising questions about whether his explosives-filled packages were lethal.

During a back and forth with U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff, Sayoc said he didn’t want to withdraw his plea, and admitted that he knew the 16 devices sent in the mail to former President Barack Obama and other Democrats could have injured property and people.

But he continued to insist that his motive wasn’t to kill. “It was just to scare and intimidation,” said Sayoc.

None of the devices Sayoc sent last year exploded, and it still isn’t clear whether they were designed to go off. A prosecutor questioned by Rakoff said a 100-page FBI forensic report found they had explosives and a trigger and would have exploded “if properly assembled and initiated.”

“They had the capacity to explode if properly constructed, but they were not,” responded defense lawyer Sarah Baumgartel, who has received the report in discovery. Prosecutors declined to make the report available afterwards.

Sayoc, 57, of Aventura, Fla., an avid backer of President Donald Trump pleaded guilty on March 20 to 65 felony counts for sending the devices to figures ranging from Obama, former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, actor Robert DeNiro and Democratic funder George Soros.

In two handwritten letters to Rakoff, he said he was “freaked out” and “nervous with anxiety” at the time of the plea, and wrote, ““The devices would never explode or worked. The fireworks were sparkler type.”

At Monday’s hearing, Baumgartel told Rakoff that waiting for his sentencing was hard on Sayoc. The judge agreed to move it up from September to Aug. 5. Sayoc could receive life in prison.

By John Riley john.riley@newsday.com

John Riley covers courts in New York City for Newsday.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

ZZ Top, in a 2016 Boston performance. ZZ Top's anniversary tour coming to LI
Robert Savinetti, 59, of Melville, is shown at Musician gets 1-year for reckless endangerment
A sign at the Old Mill Creek, which Superfund site owners must pay $48M for toxic cleanup
Town of Oyster Bay Deputy Supervisor Gregory Carman Town, workers' union open contract negotiations
Kevin Law, president and CEO, during a meeting The Point: New beginnings for Kevin Law
The interior of Muni's Coffee Joint, a new New neighborhood coffee shop opens on LI