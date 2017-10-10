A Brooklyn man was arrested Tuesday in connection with sexual assaults on three women in the early morning hours in the East New York section, officials said.

The attacks, which began before sunrise, involved victims who were either going to work, walking to the subway or leaving home, police said. In all three instances, the victims were shown a handgun by their attacker. In two of the cases, the women were forced to perform sex acts while a third victim ran away, police said.

The 26-year-old suspect, whose identity wouldn’t be released until he was identified in a lineup and charged, was picked up by police about 11:30 a.m. in Queens, a police spokesman said.

In the first incident, police said they responded to a call of an attack in progress around 6:50 a.m. at the corner of Fountain and Stanley avenues. The victim said the man approached, brandished a silver handgun and said “as long as you follow my orders, I’m not gonna shoot you” as he directed her behind a box truck where he assaulted her.

The second incident took place about a half-hour later and involved a 15-year-old who said she was walking north on Lincoln Avenue near Blake Avenue when the assailant pulled out a firearm and stated “I will shoot you right now, turn around,” police said. The victim ran away and called 911.

In the third incident around 9 a.m., a woman was locking the door to her residence in the area of the 75th Precinct when a man approached, asked for directions to the train and then pulled out a silver handgun, according to police. The assailant forced the woman back into her house’s foyer and made her perform a sex act. According to police, the assailant didn’t complete the sex act, took the victim’s identification and threw it away. The victim’s aunt saw the man leave the house in a black Dodge Caravan with Florida plates, the police spokesman said. The spokesman said the suspect was expected to be put in a lineup for the victims to view late Tuesday.