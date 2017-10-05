A Plainview man was fatally shot Thursday morning on the Upper West Side by a disgruntled former employee who he fired two days earlier, NYPD officials said.

Christopher Sayers, the 37-year-old foreman of a high-rise building under construction on West 59th Street between 11th and 12th avenues, was found shot in the head on the 37th floor at about 7:15 a.m., police said. Sayers was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The suspect, Samuel Perry, 44, of Far Rockaway, Queens, was later found dead on the fifth floor with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police said. A 9 mm semi-automatic gun was found at the scene.

NYPD Deputy Chief Christopher J. McCormack, speaking at a news conference, said Perry, described by other workers as “a bit of a hothead,” was fired two days before the shooting.

One of Perry’s neighbors, a man who only identified himself as Mike, said he had worked on construction jobs with him in the past and also knew Sayers.

“He took his job very seriously,” Mike said of Perry. “It’s a shocker he did this.”

Mike described Perry as quiet, respectful and courteous, but also a “loner” who “kept to himself on coffee breaks and lunch.”

Perry had three prior arrests, two for assault and one for robbery, police said.

Police initially responded to reports of an active shooter at the site, but quickly determined it was an incident of workplace violence, police said.

A high-ranked NYPD official said the protocol kicks in when you arrive at a scene where there is shooting going on or shooter is still in the building. Officers will take control of the first floor and then move through each floor. In this case, since the site was under construction, it was easy for officers to get up to the 37th floor [scene of the killing] and then work down, floor-by-floor , to the fifth floor where they found Perry, the shooter, the source said.

The building where the shooting happened will be part of a development with several luxury apartment buildings.