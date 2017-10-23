A man suspected of stalking the young children of an NYPD officer was taken into police custody Monday, according to police and a law enforcement source.

The man turned himself in at the 69th Precinct and was brought to the 77th Precinct for questioning, an NYPD spokesman said. Charges were pending against him Monday night, according to another police spokesman.

Earlier Monday, police released a surveillance image of a man they said left a note at the children’s home that read “I am watching you.” This, after he had engaged the 8-year-old girl and her 12-year-old brother on multiple occasions throughout the weekend, police said.

“It’s an eerie feeling that he’s outside asking this 8-year-old to come on a couple different occasions. It’s unusual to see that,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said at an unrelated news conference Monday, adding that the person police have in custody is believed to be the same man they were looking for.

The man followed the siblings, stood in front of their house and asked them questions about where they sleep in multiple encounters on Friday and Saturday, police said.

He hid between cars as he followed the girl from her home to the school bus stop near Eastern Parkway and Brooklyn Avenue in Crown Heights at about 8:30 Friday morning, police said. He fled when he saw there were adults at the bus stop.

But later that day, at about 1:30 p.m. he was waiting near the children’s home for the school bus to return. He flagged down the bus that the girl’s older brother was on and told the driver he was there to pick up the boy, police said. The driver told him he was not authorized to pick up the boy, so he fled, according to police.

That evening, at about 7 p.m., he was outside the siblings’ home taking pictures, police said. The girl approached him, and he asked her who she lives with and where she sleeps in the house. The girl didn’t answer his questions and he fled, police said.

The next day, at about 11:15 a.m., he approached the boy outside the home and asked him similar questions. The boy didn’t answer and went inside, police said.

The man then fled in a white four-door sedan, driving toward New York Avenue, they said.

Later that day, there was a note in the mailbox that read, “Watch out. I am watching you!! Your daughter is cute.”

The incidents were reported to the NYPD on Sunday, police said.