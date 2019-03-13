TODAY'S PAPER
Ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort indicted in NYC mortgage fraud, conspiracy

Paul Manafort arrives for a hearing at U.S.

Paul Manafort arrives for a hearing at U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., on June 15, 2018. Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/Brendan Smialowski

By The Associated Press
Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been indicted in New York on state charges, seen as a strategy for preventing a potential presidential pardon.

An indictment unsealed Wednesday in Manhattan accuses the 69-year-old Manafort of conducting a yearlong residential mortgage fraud scheme that netted millions of dollars.

The indictment filed March 7 was unsealed the same day Manafort was sentenced in Washington in the second of two federal cases against him.

He would serve more than 7 years in prison in those cases. Trump has repeatedly defended him and floated the idea of granting a pardon, but would not be able to do so in a state case.

By The Associated Press

