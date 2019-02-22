The Manhattan district attorney is preparing to file state criminal charges against Paul Manafort, the former campaign manager of President Donald Trump, according to Bloomberg News and The New York Times, citing unidentified sources.

District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. wants to ensure that Manafort serves prison time even if Trump pardons him on federal charges, the outlets reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Manafort is scheduled to be sentenced next month for convictions on eight felonies, including tax and fraud and conspiracy. The federal charges were brought by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating the Russian government's efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. Mueller's office has recommended a sentence as long as 24 years.

The case that Vance has prepared includes tax charges as well others, according to Bloomberg, citing two people familiar with the matter.

This story will be updated.