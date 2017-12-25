One person is dead after a fire broke out Monday morning on the 35th floor of a Manhattan high rise, according to authorities.

One firefighter was taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, an FDNY spokesman said.

The two-alarm fire started around 7:30 a.m. Firefighters brought the fire at the 36-story building under control by 9 a.m.

The 396-unit Carnegie Mews building is located at 211 W. 56th Street.

Fire marshals are investigating the cause of the fire, which took 106 firefighters to extinguish, the FDNY said.