After the attack in Manhattan on Tuesday, leaders around the nation and the world responded. Here is a selection of reactions:

“As one of thousands of New Yorkers who regularly rides on the path where this attack took place, I’m particularly grateful to the NYPD and first responders who work day in and day out to keep us safe, and to those that responded to the scene today.

As the investigation unfolds, it’s critical that we learn what we can from this incident and do everything we can to prevent this from happening again. The scourge of terrorism is unfortunately still with us, and we must remain vigilant as ever.”

— Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.)

“Our hearts are with the victims of this apparent act of terror in New York City. Thank you to all the first responders.”

— House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.)

“Today our city and our nation are stunned and horrified by another act of senseless violence. While details continue to emerge, one thing is clear: once again, no matter our religion, racial or ethnic background, or political beliefs, we must put our differences aside and come together in faith and love to support those who are injured, pray for those who have died as well as their families and loved ones, and work towards greater respect and understanding among all people so that heinous and evil acts like this become a thing of the past.”

— Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New York

“CAIR-NY condemns today’s horrific and cowardly attack in Manhattan and offers sincere condolences to the loved ones of those killed and injured.

Since the goal of such heinous crimes is to divide our nation, it is incumbent on Americans of all faiths and backgrounds to frustrate that evil objective by standing united in the face of terror.”

— Afaf Nasher, executive director of the New York chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations

Before Game 6 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium Tuesday night, the crowd observed a moment of silence to honor the victims in New York. The crowd, buzzing throughout pregame, did not make a sound.

Moments of silence also were held Tuesday night before the Rangers played the Las Vegas Golden Knights at Madison Square Garden and the Nets’ game against the Phoenix Suns at Barclays Center.

“Appalled by this cowardly attack, my thoughts are with all affected. Together we will defeat the evil of terrorism. UK stands with #NYC”

— United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May

“London stands in grief and solidarity with the great city of New York tonight after the despicable and cowardly terrorist attack in Manhattan. My heart goes out to the victims and their families.

New Yorkers are strong and resilient — I know they will not be cowed by this assault on the innocent, and on our shared values and way of life.”

— London Mayor Sadiq Khan

“I convey my emotion and the solidarity of France for New York City and the US. Our fight for freedom unites us more than ever. #Manhattan”

— French President Emmanuel Macron

“On behalf of the city of Barcelona, we send our solidarity and support to NY, our sister city. We must stand together #CitiesForPeace”

— Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau