NYPD commissioner Keechant Sewell and newly elected Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg met Tuesday at the top cop’s office, later putting out a joint statement saying there was an "open, candid, productive" discussion about the DA's controversial directive to his staff about the handling of certain cases.

"It was agreed that police and prosecutors would weigh the individual facts and circumstances of each case with a view toward justice and work together to keep New Yorkers safe," the statement said, following an hourlong meeting.

The session capped days of furor over Bragg’s directive, issued more than a week ago, that caused considerable blowback from cops, business leaders and others officials. Bragg advocated for reduced charges and prison terms in some cases, including for several quality-of-life offenses, saying the new policy would enhance "safety and fairness" in the criminal justice system.

Police were particularly concerned about Bragg’s policy on charging as misdemeanors some store thefts that involved the display of a weapon if it appeared the suspect's actions did not "create a genuine risk of physical harm."

Bragg has tried to clarify the store theft policy by saying publicly and through an aide that any cases involving use of a weapon in a store holdup would be prosecuted as a felony.

Over the weekend, Sewell, who started her job Jan. 1, issued a statement to her officers saying she was troubled by the inclusion of resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration on the list of offenses Bragg had said Manhattan prosecutors likely wouldn’t prosecute.

A law enforcement source familiar with the hourlong discussions characterized them as cordial and focusing on issues that Bragg’s memo left unclear.

In their statement, Sewell and Bragg said the meeting was "to share ideas and examine policy differences that could be clarified and harmonized toward a common vision that acknowledges the need for crime justice reform and alternatives to incarceration."

Spokesmen for both Sewell and Bragg declined to comment beyond the statement.