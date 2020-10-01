Furniture was hauled onto Broadway in Manhattan on Thursday by activists demanding that the government "cancel" rent during the coronavirus pandemic, according to video posted to Twitter showing the NYPD making arrests.

Video shows bookshelves, tables and dressers and other furniture blocking Broadway near Park Place and Murray Street, site of the New York State legislature’s city offices and City Hall.

"CUOMO CANCEL RENT!" one sign says in Spanish. Another sign shows a giant cutout head of who appears to be State Assembly Leader Carl Heastie.

Cuomo's office could not immediately be reached for comment.

"Sitting in on Broadway right now, in front of @AndreaSCousins & @CarlHeastie offices to demand rent cancellation and a full eviction moratorium," one tweet read from the group New York Communities for Change, "Tenants have moved furniture onto Broadway to protest the impending evictions of thousands of tenants due to the pandemic," according another tweet, which uses the hashtags #CancelRent" and "#AbolishEvictions."

Sgt. Mary Frances O'Donnell, an NYPD spokeswoman, confirmed that the police were involved in a call to Broadway involving the furniture but did not immediately have details of any arrests.

On Monday Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced what he said was a moratorium on evictions until Jan. 1, saying residential tenants couldn't be evicted if they suffered financial hardship due to the pandemic. They were still responsible, however, for accrued rent.

Critics were not satisfied.

In a statement later by Judith Goldiner of the Legal Aid Society, said in a news release: "What Gov. Cuomo issued today is a hollow moratorium — a moratorium in name only — which does not build on the tenant protections already afforded by the Federal government and the Tenant Safe Harbor Act. Come Thursday, evictions will recommence in New York State, just in time for cold weather and the resurgence of COVID-19. Gov. Cuomo has made it abundantly clear to New York tenants that they are on their own."