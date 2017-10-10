A Manhattan state judge on Tuesday refused to intervene in a bitter marital dispute between former Sen. Alfonse D’Amato and his wife, Katuria, following an order from a Nassau County judge last week giving the ex-senator custody of their two minor children.

At a Manhattan hearing before state Supreme Court Justice Matthew Cooper, a lawyer for Katuria D’Amato said the ex-senator got an “order of protection” in Nassau, based on false allegations that his wife had a loaded shotgun and was on antipsychotic medications, after she had filed a divorce petition in Manhattan.

The lawyer, Joseph DeSimone, said Nassau Judge Joseph Lorintz issued the order giving custody to the ex-senator last week on an “ex parte” basis without hearing from his wife. DeSimone said he asked Cooper to intervene because Katuria D’Amato couldn’t get a fair hearing in Nassau, due to her husband’s political influence.

“His whole modus operandi is influence and currying favor with others,” DeSimone said. “He’s a bully.”

DeSimone said Katuria D’Amato had called Nassau police about an intruder in her home at the end of September. At that time, she told police there were guns in the house, and that she had been hospitalized but was quickly released, DeSimone said.

He said D’Amato falsely told the judge in Nassau that his wife had a loaded shotgun and was on lithium. “They said she was crazy,” the attorney said. “They said she was psychotic.”

D’Amato’s lawyer, Stephen Gassman, argued that D’Amato, founder of the high-powered lobbying firm Park Strategies, hadn’t served in the U.S. Senate for 20 years. He said that D’Amato was a Republican, while Lorintz was elected on the Democratic ticket.

Cooper said that it is generally better for marital matters to be handled in the county where the couple and the children reside, and he didn’t want to be put in the position of questioning the impartiality of Lorintz, who has a hearing in Nassau scheduled Wednesday on the order of protection.

“This matter can be heard tomorrow in Nassau,” Cooper said. “Cases involving children are better handled where the children reside.”

Immediately after the ruling, Steven Schlesinger, an influential Democratic attorney in Nassau, stepped out of the spectator gallery into the “well,” where lawyers and clients address the judge, and embraced D’Amato — provoking an immediate reaction from DeSimone and the judge.

“Moments after we finish, we see Senator D’Amato being congratulated by Steven Schlesinger, a Democratic influence in Nassau County,” said DeSimone.

“I didn’t give you permission to come into the well,” Cooper yelled angrily at Schlesinger. “Who gave you permission to do that? . . . Do you understand what the optics look like?”

Schlesinger apologized repeatedly and said Nassau County courts are a little looser about letting nonparties enter the well.

Cooper said the episode was “disturbing,” but not enough to make him change his decision not to intervene.

D’Amato and his wife were married in 2004. Their two children, a boy and a girl, are 9 and 7. They reside in Lido Beach.

The lawyer later declined to provide details about the hospitalization or its link to the police visit.

Katuria D’Amato, according to court records, filed her matrimonial action in Manhattan on Oct. 3. DeSimone wanted Cooper to “consolidate” the litigation in the city. The Nassau case, according to court records, was filed on Oct. 5 — the day after D’Amato was served in the Manhattan action, DeSimone said.

Both cases are captioned “Anonymous v. Anonymous.” Both D’Amatos declined to comment on their dispute.