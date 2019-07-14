Mayor Bill de Blasio, after initially telling CNN he wasn’t sure whether he would cut short his presidential-campaign trip in Iowa, ultimately decided late Saturday to return to the city following the widespread power outage in Manhattan, his spokeswoman Freddi Goldstein said.

De Blasio was being driven to Chicago late Saturday, where he would fly home, and wouldn’t be back until morning, Goldstein said.

He had been scheduled Sunday to attend an activist’s birthday brunch in Iowa City and corn feed events.

The outage knocked out power to tens of thousands of people, disrupted subway lines and aboveground transportation, and closed Broadway shows.

An untold number of businesses also were affected in areas that included Times Square in the heart of the city.

The outage — which lasted about five hours — began about 6:47 p.m., said John McAvoy, CEO of Con Edison, at a news conference. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, in a statement just after midnight, said power had been fully restored.

Power has been restored after today's #blackout, but New Yorkers should continue to exercise caution as everything returns to normal.



When things are at their worst, New Yorkers are at their best, and they were at their best tonight. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) Jul 194, 2019

McAvoy said that a “significant disturbance” at an electric transmission station caused power to be knocked out to about 73,000 customers. He said the cause of the outage will be investigated and was unknown Saturday night.

There were no reports of injuries or fatalities, Deanne Criswell, commissioner of the New York City Office of Emergency Management, said at the same news conference.

The FDNY said on Sunday they received 701 calls to 911 from 7:30 p.m. on Saturday to 12:15 a.m. from people reporting fires, being stuck in elevators and other issues. Firefighters were also approached with between 100 and 200 verbal requests for help.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, who was in Iowa, tweeted shortly after 9:30 p.m. that there was no foul play; it was a “mechanical issue.” He also noted that police and firefighters were responding to the most urgent needs, “especially those stuck in elevators.”

As of about 10:30 p.m., power was back on at five of the six areas impacted, with the lone remaining area described as a network from 42nd Street to 32nd Street, and Hudson River to Broadway and Seventh Avenue, McAvoy said.

With the power back on, I’ve directed City agencies to investigate this evening’s blackout. They’ll work with ConEd to get to the bottom of what happened tonight and prevent another widespread outage like this. pic.twitter.com/r8Cl41SDsU — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) Jul 195, 2019

But getting around Manhattan was tough at the height of the outage. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, via tweet at about 7:50 p.m., encouraged "everyone to avoid below-ground subway stations" while Con Ed worked to restore power.

Later, Maxwell Young, an MTA spokesman, said outages had knocked out power at four stations, which had been closed to the public: 59th Street-Columbus Circle; 47th-50th Streets-Rockefeller Center; 34th Street-Hudson Yards, and Fifth Avenue/53rd Street. There were delays on the 2 and 3 subway lines, and the A, C, D, F and M lines also were disrupted.

Update: We're back up and running.



Here's the latest: (1/4) — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) Jul 195, 2019

Young said traffic signals on Sixth Avenue also were affected by the outage, which fell on the 42nd anniversary of the citywide blackout of 1977.

Cars clogged Seventh Avenue, where traffic lights were also out along part of the thoroughfare in midtown.

The Long Island Rail Road, in a statement to its customers, said service was operating on or close to schedule into and out of Penn Station and promised updates if service was affected.

Meanwhile, for many, Saturday night in the city ground to a halt: Elevators were stuck with people in them, the FDNY said. A diner on Broadway at West 69th Street lost its lights, as did other surrounding businesses. St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital was operating on an emergency generator but had no air conditioning, City Council Speaker Corey Johnson said. And Jennifer Lopez's concert at Madison Square Garden was evacuated. The singer tweeted on Saturday that she was "devastated and heartbroken" that she couldn't perform and promised her fans that she would make it up to them.

According to the Broadway League, 26 shows, including "Hamilton," were canceled. Theaters were checking equipment on Sunday to make sure their shows could go on as planned.

At 35th Street, Seventh Avenue had been divided between light to the east and dark to the west, with cars in gridlock in all directions. “I can’t find my keys, I can’t see anything!" a man yelled into a cellphone as he walked on.

“I’m in New York, I’m going dancing,” a woman firmly said to her partner. Without a vacant taxi to be had, they headed toward 14th Street on foot.

Jason Williams, who had traveled from Memphis for music industry meetings, waited outside the Renaissance Hotel for an Uber that remained clogged in gridlock three blocks away. Gripping his luggage, with the hotel unable to check him in because of downed computers, he was headed to a hotel on the East Side.

“This is rocking me,” Williams said, noting that his one-day trip to New York was ruined. “This is definitely rocking me.”

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson said that “Hopefully New Yorkers, as they always do when something bad or difficult happens, rise up and help each other."

Per ConEd, while waiting for power to be restored, be sure to:



🔦Use flashlights rather than candles or gas lanterns to minimize the risk of fire.



👵🏼👴🏾Check on friends or neighbors who are elderly, disabled, or have special needs. #blackout — NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson (@NYCSpeakerCoJo) Jul 194, 2019

City Comptroller Scott Stringer urged people to check on their elderly neighbors.

Cuomo directed the Department of Public Service to investigate the outage. "While fortunately no injuries occurred as a result of this incident, the fact that it happened at all is unacceptable," Cuomo said in a statement before power was fully restored.

.@NYCEmergencyMgt is working with the NYPD, FDNY and city agencies to respond to power outages in Manhattan due to a manhole fire earlier this evening. Disruption is significant.



We’ll have further updates soon — please follow @NotifyNYC. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) Jul 194, 2019

With much of Manhattan’s Theater District and performance venues in the blackout zone, musicians took to the streets during the height of the outage to play music for the crowds. Near “Hadestown,” the cast serenaded hundreds with a trombone playing along, according to video posted on Twitter.

Farther uptown, the members of the Millennial Choirs & Orchestras sang outside, their voices echoing to buildings above. The group had been scheduled to perform inside Carnegie Hall, at the Stern Auditorium, on Saturday night.

Alex Bassett, from Las Vegas, flew in Friday night to see the Saturday night performance of “To Kill a Mockingbird.” He has a friend, Baize Buzan, who is usually an understudy in the show but was scheduled to go on tonight. “It’s just a shame,” Bassett said. “It would have been pretty cool to see my friend on Broadway.”

Zach Argro-Marino, manager of Junior’s restaurant on 45th Street, described the scene as “total chaos.” He said a Saturday night in the summer would normally mean $80,000 to $90,000 in business, but that he expected to lose more than half that.

“But at this point we’re mostly concerned about the safety of our employees and that they can get home safely,” Argro-Marino said.

Sidney Alvarez, a spokesman with Con Ed, said the first reports of outages in Manhattan began shortly before 7 p.m. The company reported about 42,000 customers did not have power, most of them whom clustered on Manhattan’s West Side from Columbus Circle to Rockefeller Center, as of about 8:30 p.m.

He added the cause of the outages were under investigation.

“One of our substations may have had equipment failure,” Alvarez said.

Omar Bourne, spokesman for the city's Office of Emergency Management, said there was a manhole fire at West 64th Street and West End Avenue, and that the outage affected service to the surrounding neighborhood.

A source with the FDNY said there was a transformer fire on West 64th Street.

Con Ed tweeted from its official Twitter account shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday: “We are responding to extensive outages on the Westside of Manhattan. We will share more information as it comes. Thank you.”

With Andy Levenberg, Alfonso A. Castillo and Martin C. Evans