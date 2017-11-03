ISIS has belatedly taken responsibility for the terror attack that killed eight people on the West Side of Manhattan Tuesday, according to news reports Friday.

The Associated Press reported that a propaganda arm of ISIS called Sayfullo Saipov “a soldier of the caliphate.”

The Washington Post noted that the claim was made in al-Naba, the weekly newspaper of the Islamic State, not through its usual channel for such claims, the Amaq News Agency.

The claim was translated by the SITE Intelligence Group.

The Post said the Islamic State group has an interest in taking credit for attacks carried out by individuals who are self-radicalized.

For example, the group also called Orlando nightclub gunman Omar Mateen “a soldier of the caliphate,” but there is no evidence he was in contact with the group.

Saipov, a legal permanent resident of the United States who came from Uzbekistan in 2010, was “consumed by hate,” picked Halloween for his terrorist attack on a waterfront bicycle path to “kill as many people as he could,” and was proud of what he did, according to officials and a criminal complaint.

He asked authorities whether he could display an ISIS flag in his hospital room after he was shot and wounded by an NYPD cop — saying he “felt good” about what he had done — and said he had contemplated putting an ISIS flag on the truck used in the attack, the complaint said.

A search of his cellphones showed Saipov had 90 videos of ISIS executions as well as 3,800 images of ISIS propaganda, prosecutors said. He admitted to authorities he was “inspired to commit the act by the ISIS videos that he watched,” Joon H. Kim, acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said at a Manhattan news conference Wednesday.

On Friday, President Donald Trump said that the United States is “hitting them 10 times harder” — an apparent reference to U.S. military attacks on ISIS in the wake of the Manhattan attack.

“They claimed him as a soldier, good luck,” the president said.

Investigators have said that a friend of Saipov, Mukhammadzoir Kadirov, did not play any role in the terror attack, although they had initially described him as a person of interest.

On Thursday, Kadirov released a statement to The Associated Press through a source in touch with his family.

It reads: “It is so sad and unbelievable. This not from our religion. It is not acceptable. We as Muslims completely reject this kind of actions. No human being who has a heart can do this.”

The person in touch with Kadirov’s family says the two men knew each other only from their days as fellow drivers for the ride-sharing app Uber and were not close friends.

The person — who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because of the ongoing investigation and its sensitive nature — said Kadirov called a community advocacy organization when he realized he knew Saipov.

The person said that the group encouraged Kadirov to cooperate with authorities from his current home in New Jersey, and that the man has done so.

The New York Times said Friday that investigators are increasingly focusing on a wedding in Florida two years ago attended by Saipov.

The Times quoted law enforcement sources as saying it was a possible key to understanding whether he had personal ties to people connected to the Islamic State.

A person at the wedding was under scrutiny by the FBI as part of a terrorism investigation at the time, officials said.

That person was under active FBI investigation and would have been the subject of physical and electronic surveillance, The Times said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke about the aftermath of the attack during an appearance Friday on New York’s Hot 97 radio station.

Referencing the new barriers installed at nearly 60 vulnerable Manhattan intersections, de Blasio said the city would install more barriers “wherever we sense a vulnerability.”

“It’s a new reality we’re facing. We have to constantly adjust with it,” de Blasio said.