Four people were injured and several evacuations were ordered following at least two manhole explosions in midtown on Wednesday, the FDNY said.

The explosions and fire, now at a second alarm, rattled 32nd Street between Fifth and Madison avenues around 10 a.m., a fire official said.

While the firefighters were working on the manholes and going in and out of 6 E. 32nd St., there was an explosion in the cellar of that building, another fire official said. It's believed that the manhole fires and a buildup of carbon monoxide caused the explosion, the spokesman said.

Parth Shah, 22, was working at a newsstand on Fifth Avenue near the corner of 32nd Street when he said he suddenly heard "only the blast — boom!"

Three firefighters and a building superintendent from 6 E. 32nd St. suffered non-life threatening injuries, per the FDNY.

At least three buildings — 16 32nd St., 315 Fifth Ave. and 12 32nd St. — have been evacuated as a precaution, according to a fire official.

Twenty-five FDNY units with about 106 firefighters are on the scene working to extinguish the blaze.

Check back for more on this developing story.