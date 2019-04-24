TODAY'S PAPER
Manhole explosions in midtown injure 4, buildings evacuated, FDNY says

The manhole explosions rattled 32nd Street between Fifth and Madison avenues in midtown Manhattan around 10 a.m., according to the FDNY.

Manhole explosions in midtown Manhattan on Wednesday injured

Manhole explosions in midtown Manhattan on Wednesday injured four people and forced several building evacuations, the FDNY said. Photo Credit: Alison Fox

By Lauren Cook and Alison Fox lauren.cook@amny.com, alison.fox@amny.com @L_Cook865
Four people were injured and several evacuations were ordered following at least two manhole explosions in midtown on Wednesday, the FDNY said.

The explosions and fire, now at a second alarm, rattled 32nd Street between Fifth and Madison avenues around 10 a.m., a fire official said.

While the firefighters were working on the manholes and going in and out of 6 E. 32nd St., there was an explosion in the cellar of that building, another fire official said. It's believed that the manhole fires and a buildup of carbon monoxide caused the explosion, the spokesman said.

Parth Shah, 22, was working at a newsstand on Fifth Avenue near the corner of 32nd Street when he said he suddenly heard "only the blast — boom!" 

Three firefighters and a building superintendent from 6 E. 32nd St. suffered non-life threatening injuries, per the FDNY.

At least three buildings — 16 32nd St., 315 Fifth Ave. and 12 32nd St. — have been evacuated as a precaution, according to a fire official.

Twenty-five FDNY units with about 106 firefighters are on the scene working to extinguish the blaze.

Check back for more on this developing story.

