The NYPD plans to issue summonses instead of making arrests for smoking marijuana in public under a new policy, officials announced Tuesday.

Starting Sept. 1, a person caught violating the state’s marijuana prohibition would be issued a summons to appear in criminal court and face a fine of up to $100 for a first offense.

City officials estimate the new policy would mean 10,000 fewer arrests.

“You will feel the effects of this policy in this city this year, in 2018,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio, who announced the change.

Failing to appear could mean a judge would issue an arrest warrant.

Among the exceptions: People on parole or probation, those without ID, people smoking near a playground. Subject to arrest also will be those who have been arrested for a violent crime within the past three years, said Chief of Patrol Rodney Harrison. A police supervisor must approve any arrest for smoking marijuana, he said.

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill defended the carve-outs for people who have been arrested for prior violent crimes.

“You have a propensity to commit crimes,” he said. “And our job is to keep people safe. And if you’re going to commit quality-of-life violations, I think the consequences have to be higher.”

The policy change is intended to address long-standing racial disparity statistics showing that, although whites use marijuana at the same rates as blacks and Hispanics, the latter groups are arrested in numbers far disproportionate to population.

De Blasio said the city is examining whether and how to vacate or seal certain prior marijuana convictions, a policy he said he expected to be discussed publicly within a few weeks.

“There is something we have to address. There’s a history here that’s left a lot of people in a tough situation,” he said.

The NYPD made about 16,000 arrests last year for the type of crime that will now be addressed in most cases by summonses, according to NYPD spokesman Phil Walzak.