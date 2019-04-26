Thousands of firefighters lined Fifth Avenue Friday morning for the funeral of an FDNY firefighter killed April 8 with two other Marine reservists when their convoy was struck by a roadside bomb near the main American base in Afghanistan.

The firefighters, wearing their dress uniforms, gathered outside St. Thomas Episcopal Church in midtown Manhattan in honor of Christopher Slutman, a 43-year-old firefighter and Marine staff sergeant.

Slutman leaves behind a wife and three daughters.

A New York City firefighter for 15 years, Slutman was killed alongside Cpl. Robert A. Hendriks, 25, of Locust Valley, and Sgt. Benjamin S. Hines, 31, of York, Pennsylvania, according to the Marine Corps.

"Together, all firefighters mourn the loss of our brother, Christopher, who dedicated his life to protecting the people of this city, and our nation," said Gerard Fitzgerald, president of the FDNY's Uniformed Firefighters Association union.

Slutman had worked at ladder companies 27 and 17. He had also been assigned to the 25th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division of the Marine Forces Reserve, according to the Marines.

Hendriks was buried at a graveside ceremony Wednesday at Calverton National Cemetery attended by hundreds. The same day was the memorial service for Hines.

Afghanistan is America’s longest war.