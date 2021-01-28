The NYPD’s civilian watchdog would get more power to investigate cops, automobiles would be banned from new bicycle lanes on certain bridges into Manhattan, and the city’s full workforce will start returning in-person in May, Mayor Bill de Blasio is set to announce Thursday night in his final State of the City address.

In his eighth annual address, de Blasio is setting out his agenda to help resuscitate a metropolis battered by the coronavirus pandemic — and is returning to a theme that swept him into office in 2013: reducing inequality in the "Tale of Two Cities."

"A Recovery for All of Us" is the title of the speech, which he is delivering virtually for the first time since taking office in 2014.

Among his goals:

Vaccinating 5 million people in New York City by June.

Restoring employment numbers to pre-pandemic levels. Although a third of the 900,000 jobs lost have been restored, there are still 400,000 fewer than before the pandemic.

Tamping down the rise in shootings, with a "Joint Force to End Gun Violence": While overall serious crime declined in 2020 compared to 2019, the number of murders rose to 462 last year, up about 45% from the prior year’s 319. The number of shooting victims more than doubled, to 1,868 from 923.

Expanding the Civilian Complaint Review Board's powers, including guaranteeing timely access to body camera footage [currently, the board must rely on the NYPD's discretion], allowing the board to initiate investigations on its own and gaining access to cops' employment history and other details. The NYPD’s oversight, currently a tripartite, would be centralized.

On the Brooklyn Bridge, vehicles will be banned from the innermost lane of the Manhattan-bound side, with a two-way protected bike lane installed instead. On the Queensboro Bridge, the north outer roadway, will become a two-way, bike-only lane.