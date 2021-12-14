New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams said he has chosen the next NYPD commissioner and planned to announce his pick this week — possibly Wednesday.

Adam's choice for the city's new top cop will be revealed "in the next day or two," he said Tuesday during an interview on PIX11 "Morning News." "Before the end of the week New Yorkers are going know who their next police commissioner is going to be."

Asked if his pick for police commissioner is a woman, as he had promised during his mayoral campaign, Adams avoided giving a yes or no answer. Instead, he said the criteria wasn’t about choosing a local or nonlocal candidate, but rather, the best person to rebuild trust and keep New York City safe.

Among the three candidates for the NYPD job mentioned by policing experts and law enforcement sources were current NYPD Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes, a Long Island resident; Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw; and Carmen Best, a former Seattle police chief.

Within the past few days, according to law enforcement sources contacted by Newsday, the name of another possible candidate emerged: Nassau police Chief of Detectives Keechant Sewell, a 23-year department veteran who was appointed to the post in September 2020.

In a response to query Tuesday from Newsday, Sewell, through a Nassau police spokesperson, declined to comment.

In the PIX11 interview, Adams said he was pleased with his final choice but acknowledged his staff's challenge to find a person meeting the criteria he had set for the next police commissioner.

Mayor Bill de Blasio won his first election on Nov, 5, 2013, and announced the selection of William Bratton as police commissioner a month later. Adams taking additional time to pick the next commissioner has raised speculation inside and outside the NYPD that he had a difficult time making his choice.

On Tuesday, Bratton said that with Adams being sworn in on Jan. 1, time was running short to get the new commissioner up to speed on city crime and other issues facing the NYPD.

"It is going to be a daunting challenge," Bratton said of what awaits the city's next top cop.

The new commissioner will lead a police department facing higher levels of homicides and shootings over the last few years, and face a perception among some critics that crime is skyrocketing.

The city's crime issues were on the minds of at least one New Yorker Tuesday. As Bratton spoke on a cellphone with a Newsday reporter while walking on Park Avenue in Manhattan, a woman could be heard interrupting him and saying she wished he was coming back to deal with crime.

With Nicole Fuller