A mayoral panel debating the future of New York City’s controversial monuments like the statue of Christopher Columbus in Manhattan heard public testimony Friday about which should stay, which should go, and how to grapple with the divisive legacy of historical figures.

Twenty four people addressed Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Advisory Commission on City Art, Monuments, and Markers, charged with nonbinding recommendations about what the mayor earlier this year called “symbols of hate.”

Five members of the 18-person panel, whose report is due Dec. 7, listened to the speakers in an atrium at Queens Borough Hall.

Shawnee Rice, who described herself as being of Mohawk ancestry, said the Columbus statue in his eponymous Columbus Circle should be taken down.

“For indigenous people, people of color, especially young folks, it’s problematic when we have to look up and see white men on these pedestals, and we cannot see statues that look like us,” Rice, 27, of Sunset Park, Brooklyn, told panelists.

Columbus is celebrated by some Americans of Italian ancestry as a trailblazing explorer but assailed as a racist perpetrator of genocide by critics.

Robert Graziano, a city bus driver who lives in College Point, Queens, said before the hearing that removing the statue would desecrate the nation’s heritage.

The 46-year-old said that Columbus “was a product of his time,” but “Christopher Columbus was a discoverer. He also brought Christianity to the Americas. Christianity as far as a Catholic has been unbelievable, and it changed a lot of our society here in America. To take that away, I feel, is a direct insult to us as Italian Americans.”

Gerald Matacotta, a retired ninth-grade history teacher, said that instead of removing any statue the controversy should be addressed with a cellphone app that would allow viewers to scan a code on the statue to pull up a range of opinions.

“History is about options. That’s what makes history great,” the 72-year-old said. “The app would have those opinions out there, so that the people can judge how they feel.”

The panel’s roots trace to an Aug. 16 tweet by de Blasio promising that after the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, when a counter-protester was slain, “New York City will conduct a 90-day review of all symbols of hate on city property.”

Across the country, there has been a national debate over whether to remove monuments to Confederate symbols.

The city council speaker, Melissa Mark-Viverito, has demanded that the Columbus statue go. Others have said that a statue of Dr. J. Marion Sims, the father of modern gynecology, should be taken down from Central Park because he experimented on slaves in the 19th century.

“A monument represents the values of the figures memorialized,” so that the values can be emulated, said J.C. Hallman, who wrote an article about Sims for Harper’s Magazine that advocated removing the statue.

There are about 800 objects being considered in the parks department alone, and many more citywide, said Tom Finkelpearl, the panel’s chairman, who is also de Blasio’s commissioner of cultural affairs.

The mayor will make a decision about the monuments, to be ratified or altered by the public design commission.