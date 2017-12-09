Silent no longer. Healing through comradeship.

Those are some of the goals organizers would like New York City’s #MeToo rally of sexual harassment survivors and advocates to achieve Saturday afternoon.

“We’re hoping that they experience this feeling of empowerment and this feeling of ‘I’m not alone anymore,’” said co-organizer Annmarie Haubert, a 24-year-old EMT from Queens.

“This is all-inclusive,” she said, adding that men are welcome at the 1-3 p.m. rally across from Manhattan’s Columbus Circle. A number of speakers and performers are scheduled, including Sonia Ossorio, president of the National Organization for Women; Jamia Wilson, executive director of The Feminist Press; singer/songwriter Mae Krell; and BETTY, a feminist rock band.

Haubert recalled her own emotions after meeting a fellow survivor of sexual assault, Connie Vasquez. The two are planning the rally with support from NOW.

“It was very overwhelming, and we had this sense of ‘I see you.’ We are from two different walks of life, and we have this one thing that binds us together, being survivors,” Haubert said.

Vasquez had responded to Haubert, the mother of 3-year-old twin boys, on Twitter after she tweeted her regret at missing last month’s #metoomarch in California.

Aryn Quinn, who founded End Abuse 4 Good, a nonprofit, said society has been permanently changed by the ousters of powerful men, starting with movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

“Keeping abuse in the dark, that allows it to continue. When you bring it out into the light and you break the silence, you can never go backward, ever again,” said Quinn, who has been tapped to speak Saturday.

She added: “This isn’t a wave, it’s a tsunami.”

About 500 people plan to attend, according to social media estimates, Haubert said. Another 3,000 have expressed interest, she said.

Erika Dickerson-Despenza, assistant executive director of Brooklyn-based Black Women’s Blueprint, a civil and human rights group, called for enacting protections for women who have been sexually assaulted by police or while in prison.

The Violence Against Women Act and Title 9 safeguards, which bar sexual harassment and violence, must not be eroded, said Dickerson-Despenza, another planned rally speaker.

She said Tarana Burke, the African-American woman who devised #MeToo a decade ago, has been sorely overlooked.

Burke, who could not attend Saturday’s rally, gave it her blessing, Haubert said.

“We really wanted to stay true to her vision . . . and shine a light on marginalized groups,” including the LGBT community, Haubert said.