TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Morning
42° Good Morning
NewsNew York

Michael Cohen, President Trump's ex-lawyer, pleading guilty to lying to Congress

Michael Cohen exits a federal courthouse in Manhattan

Michael Cohen exits a federal courthouse in Manhattan on Aug. 21, 2018. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

By The Associated Press
Print

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, is pleading guilty to lying to Congress about work he did on a Trump real estate deal in Russia.

Cohen made a surprise appearance Thursday in a New York courtroom and began entering the plea.

He admitted to making false statements in 2017 to the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence about a plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.

In August, Cohen pleaded guilty to other federal charges involving his taxi businesses, bank fraud and his campaign work for Trump.

The court appearance is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

By The Associated Press

More news

St. Joseph Hospital in Bethpage, where a man Cops: Patient attacks hospital employees, police
Kristine Gawlowski, 50, of Shirley, left, will donate LIer 'lucky to be alive' to donate kidney
Revithada (Santorini-style oven-baked chickpeas) were on the menu Greek eatery closes after less than 6 months  
Restoration Hardware's new warehouse will be located at Restoration Hardware to open warehouse
A column topped with a statue of a Plan for waterfront park to preserve lion statues
This Amagansett inn and hotel includes a barn 'Turnkey' LI wedding venue lists for $6.99 million