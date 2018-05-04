The court-appointed special master named to review attorney-client privilege issues in materials seized last month from President Donald Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen said Friday she expected to get her first set of privilege claims on Monday.

Ex-federal judge Barbara Jones reported that the expected “privilege designations” from Cohen, Trump and the Trump Organization follow their receipt of copies of eight boxes of documents and the electronic contents of phones and iPads seized in the April 9 raid.

She told Manhattan U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood, who appointed her, that most of the remaining materials should be produced by May 11, with the exception of some phones.

Cohen, who made a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016 to keep her quiet about an alleged affair with Trump, had his home, office and hotel room raided as part of an investigation of fraud-related offenses in his personal affairs, prosecutors say.

The government agreed to not look at anything until possible privileged materials were removed in a process overseen by Jones, but prosecutors had complained that the delay might hamper their investigation.

Jones said she hadn’t yet determined a timeline for processing all the claims of privileged materials or a procedure for allowing the government to dispute materials Trump and Cohen may want to keep hidden.

She told Wood the two sides had agreed to split her fee 50/50. Wood has scheduled the next hearing in the case for May 24.