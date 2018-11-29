President Donald Trump’s ex-lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty Thursday morning in Manhattan federal court to making false statements to Congress about a project the Trump Organization was trying to develop in Moscow in 2016 out of “loyalty” to the president.

Cohen said he lied in 2017 about the timing of the project, claiming discussions ended in January 2016, when they in fact continued until June, to be consistent with Trump’s “political messaging” and claims that he had no commercial or political contacts with Moscow after the Iowa caucuses.

He faces up to 5 years in prison on the new charges, brought by special counsel Robert Mueller. He previously pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations relating to payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. His lawyer wants sentencing on the two cases to be consolidated on Dec. 12.

Michel Cohen emerges from federal court in Manhattan after pleading guilty to lying to Congress about his contacts with Russia.

After the plea, Trump denounced Cohen. “He’s a weak person and what he’s trying to do is get a reduced sentence,” the president said before leaving the White House for Argentina on Thursday morning. “So he’s lying about a project that everybody knew about. We were very open with it.”

During his plea Thursday before U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter, Cohen — a former executive in the Trump Organization as well as a lawyer to Trump – said he was still an attorney for Trump when he made the false statements to Senate and House committees beginning in August 2017.

He did not claim that Trump — identified as “Individual 1” in a criminal information — or anyone asked him to lie, but said he followed the “day to day political messaging” on alleged Russian involvement in the 2016 election and described the Russian project to the Senate with that in mind.

“That description was false,” Cohen told Carter. He said he lied “out of loyalty” and “to be consistent” with Trump’s denials and efforts to dismiss the Russia investigation.

According to the criminal information Cohen pleaded guilty to, he falsely claimed that discussions about a Trump-branded Moscow project began in September 2015, and ended in January 2016, when it was abandoned because it wasn’t feasible with minimal involvement by Trump.

In fact, according to the charges, the project was discussed “multiple times” with Trump and Trump families, and Cohen worked with an intermediary identified as “Individual 2” until June. The description of Individual 2 appeared to match news reports about the role played by Felix Sater, a Russian-American from Sands Point.

Cohen also falsely told Congress, according to the charges, that he never agreed to travel to Russia in connection with the project and never discussed travel with Trump, when in fact he did plan a trip to Moscow, and also discussed with Trump and his campaign a trip by Trump to pursue the project.

In May 2016, “Individual 2” e-mailed Cohen, “I had a chat with Moscow,” and asked about timing of a trip for Cohen and a trip for Trump. “My trip before Cleveland,” Cohen responded. “[Individual 1] once he becomes the nominee after the convention.”

The intermediary said if Cohen visited in June he would arrange a meeting with the President or Prime Minister of Russia. But in June, according to the charges, Cohen decided not to make the trip.

In his statements to Congress, the charges said, Cohen also insisted that he never got a response or contact from the Russian government about the project, but in fact Cohen did get a response from the Kremlin press secretary to an email, and ended up speaking to an English-speaking aide for 20 minutes, provided a detailed description of a project and asked for government support.

The day after, according to the charges, the intermediary “Individual 2” contacted Cohen and asked to speak with him, messaging, “It’s about [the President of Russia] they called today.”

