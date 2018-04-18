Lawyers for Michael Cohen have suggested the names of four former federal prosecutors to serve as special master reviewing attorney-client privilege claims on materials seized last week from President Donald Trump’s longtime personal lawyer.

Manhattan U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood asked for four names from both sides at a Monday hearing on challenges from Cohen and Trump to prosecutors reviewing their trove of potentially privileged documents.

Cohen’s lawyers in a filing Tuesday night suggested Bart Schwartz, who runs the investigation firm Guidepost Solutions; George Canellos, a former SEC enforcement director at Milbank Tweed; Tai Park, who recently defended billionaire Ng Lap Seng in a United Nations bribery case; and Joan McPhee of the law firm Ropes & Gray.

All four are former Manhattan federal prosecutors from the same office that conducted the raids. The government is expected to suggest names later Wednesday.

Wood has not yet made a final decision on naming a special master. Prosecutors want to have an internal “taint team” walled off from the investigation review of the seized materials for documents protected by attorney-client privilege.

Cohen, who paid off porn star Stormy Daniels to silence her about an alleged Trump affair, is being investigated over personal business matters, the government says.

Agents raided Cohen’s home, office, hotel room and safe deposit box, and have seized documents, emails and electronic devices.

But they have agreed to not look at anything until Wood rules.