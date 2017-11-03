Dino Calabro, a Long Island mobster involved in at least eight murders whose cooperation is credited with largely dismantling the Colombo crime family, was sentenced to 11 years in prison in Brooklyn federal court on Friday.

Calabro, 51, formerly of Farmingdale, who testified publicly against both alleged one-time acting Colombo boss Tommy Gioeli and the mobster accused of ordering the 1997 killing of NYPD officer Ralph Dols, has been in prison since 2008 and will likely do less than two more years before his release.

U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan, after hearing Calabro’s remorseful plea for “one final chance” and an equally emotional plea for a maximum sentence from the mother of one of his victims, said it was hard to “get your arms around” the human damage Calabro caused.

But he said cooperation had to be rewarded.“We wouldn’t be talking about any sentence other than life but for the cooperation,” Cogan said. “… The cooperation exceeds anything I have seen.”

The ruling did not go down well with relatives of the victims. Rosa Gargano, the mother of Carmine Gargano, who was killed in 1994, told Cogan “I want justice,” and said afterward she wasn’t sure she had gotten it.

“I just want him to spend the rest of his life in prison,” she told reporters. “I was expecting life in prison. They don’t give a chance to my son or other people. Now he wants mercy? I didn’t like the sentence.”

Maria Dols, the mother of the officer who Calabro testified he pulled the trigger on in 1997 along with two accomplices, did not address Cogan but said afterward she was disappointed.

“Who would be happy for 11 years for all the people he killed?” she said. “ A lot of lost lives.”

Cogan said that Calabro was involved in “11 or 12 murders or murder conspiracies” -- including direct involvement in eight and acting as a triggerman in three. He was part of the crew of the now-imprisoned Gioeli, 65, also of Farmingdale, known as “Tommy Shots.”

At Gioeli’s trial, Calabro’s testimony included a description of how Gioeli pointed at his heart during a meeting at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Massapequa Park to indicate that he wanted a Colombo underboss killed.

At the later trial of Colombo consigliere Joel “Joe Waverly” Cacace of Deer Park, Calabro testified that Gioeli passed along an order to kill Dols, who had married Cacace’s ex-wife, and Calabro and two other soldiers laid in wait and ambushed Dols on a Brooklyn street.

The two trials didn’t have the direct result prosecutors hoped for. Cacace was acquitted of ordering the Dols murder, and Gioeli was convicted of racketeering conspiracy but cleared on three murders.

But both men are still in prison, and Cogan said Calabro’s cooperation was an early and key “domino” that led to more cooperators and a chain reaction for the Colombo family.

“It just expanded exponentially to take down this entire organization,” Cogan said.

Calabro told the judge he was sorry for his mob life. “I am filled with shame and regret,” he said.

Cogan said he couldn’t tell for sure how genuine the remorse was, but noted that Calabro, aging and bent over, was a far cry from the confident figure the mobster known as “Big Dino” cut a decade ago.

“He is a shadow of his former self,” Cogan said. “The swagger is gone. It isn’t just gone. It’s hard to believe it’s the same person.”