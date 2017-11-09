Brooklyn federal prosecutors on Thursday unsealed indictments of two alleged Long Island mobsters on drug and money laundering charges in a case that includes what’s believed to be the first-ever secret audio and video recording of an induction ceremony for one of New York’s five families.

“The reason why we’re here is from this day forward, you’re gonna be an official member of the Bonanno family,” says accused acting captain Damiano Zummo, 44, of Roslyn Heights, according to a transcript. “It’s already . . . from this guy, this guy, this guy, everybody approved it, so from this day forward, you’re a member of the Bonanno family. Congratulations.”

The recording, the government said, was made in Canada by an informant, identified as “CW-1,” who was being inducted. It doesn’t include a “blood oath” of Mafia movie lore, but Zummo describes the inductee as a “friend of ours,” names higher-ups he’ll be under and warns at the end that loyalty is expected.

“You’re gonna be in our regime,” Zummo says. “You only answer to the Bonanno family.”

Zummo and alleged Bonanno associate Salvatore Russo, 45, of Bellmore, are charged with selling more than a kilogram of cocaine inside a Manhattan gelato store, and Zummo is accused of laundering $250,000.

The transcript of the induction ceremony is included in a memo seeking to detain Zummo without bail. He and Russo are expected to appear Thursday afternoon in Brooklyn federal court.

Acting Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Bridget Rohde said in a statement that the recordings reflect how far law enforcement has penetrated mob operations.

Sign up to get the latest updates Get Newsday's Breaking News alerts in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Today’s arrests send a powerful message,” she said. “The recording of a secret induction ceremony is an extraordinary achievement for law enforcement and deals a significant blow to La Cosa Nostra.”

In addition to Zummo and Russo, prosecutors also released indictments of two alleged Gambino mobsters — Paul Semplice, 54, and Paul Ragusa, 46, both of Brooklyn — on loansharking and firearms charges, and announced the roundup of nine other alleged organized crime members in Canada.

The coordinated operation was the result of a two-year investigation.