MTA announces more transit cuts



NEW YORK (AP) — The agency that operates New York City’s subways and buses will lay off hundreds of bus drivers and subway workers by July 4.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority spokesman Kevin Ortiz said Thursday that more than 500 bus workers will lose their jobs on June 27. He said 100 subway workers will be laid off on July 4.

The MTA says the cuts are necessary to help reduce a $800 million deficit.

The shortfall stems from reduced financing last year by state lawmakers.

Last month, the MTA approved the elimination of a subway line and dozens of bus routes. It also said then that 500 subway station agents and 600 administrative workers would be eliminated through layoffs or buyouts. Ortiz said those cuts will go into effect in the next few weeks.