An MTA worker was fatally struck by a bus driver at a Queens depot Tuesday morning, marking the second on-duty death at the transit authority this month.

The driver was reversing a bus at the MTA Bus College Point Depot when he ran over his colleague, a 59-year-old man who was directing traffic around 10 a.m., according to the MTA. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by police.

MTA officials, including Managing Director Ronnie Hakim and MTA Bus President Darryl Irick, visited the scene Tuesday as a police investigation continues.

“It’s a very tragic moment for us. It’s a long-term employee. At this time, we won’t release his name pending notification of the family,” said Irick. “As many of you may know, the bus operation at the MTA is a very close-knit family and our entire team is mourning at this time.”

Irick said that the driver of the bus was also a long-term employee at the MTA.

“The investigation is really preliminary at this time, so there’s not much we can add to that,” Irick continued. “Again, it’s early — too early.”

Last Tuesday, MTA track worker St. Clair Richards Stephens, 23, was killed after just six months on the job when a safety railing gave way and he fell roughly 20 feet inside Manhattan’s 125th Street station of the 4, 5 and 6 trains.

Transport Workers Union Local 100 President Tony Utano said Tuesday’s crash appears to be a “tragic accident.”

Sign up to get the latest updates Get Newsday's Breaking News alerts in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“This is a very sad time for all of us. As we are mourning the death of a young track worker, another member of our union has been killed in what appears to be a tragic accident,” Utano said in a statement. “We will conduct a thorough investigation to determine what happened. We will close ranks around the family and do whatever we can for them.”