MTA's Holiday Nostalgia Train makes its annual debut. See photos.

Hundreds of subway riders, many in period costume, went for a ride on the MTA’s Holiday Nostalgia Train on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.

To celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Second Avenue Subway, this year’s nostalgia trains are running on the F line between Second Avenue and Lexington Avenue-63rd Street, and the Q line between Lexington Avenue-63rd Street and 96th Street.

The trains run every Sunday through Christmas Eve, departing from the Second Avenue subway station at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., and from the 96th Street station at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Photo Credit: David Handschuh

Hundreds of subway riders, many in period costume, went for a ride on the MTA’s Holiday Nostalgia Train on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. 

Photo Credit: David Handschuh

Dave Falco of Farmingdale was among the straphangers who dressed in period costume as hundreds of subway riders took a ride on the MTA’s Holiday Nostalgia Train on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.

Photo Credit: David Handschuh

Hundreds of subway riders snapped pictures of the MTA's Holiday Nostalgia Train as they waited to take a ride on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.

Photo Credit: David Handschuh

One of the oldest subway cars in the city stopped at the newest train station in the city as hundreds of riders, many in period costume, rode the MTA’s Holiday Nostalgia Train on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.

Photo Credit: David Handschuh

Joseph Turi of Manhattan, dressed as a World War II Army Air Corps captain, rides the MTA’s Holiday Nostalgia Train on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. 

Photo Credit: David Handschuh

Sharon Lee chose to stand rather than sit as she and hundreds of straphangers rode the MTA’s Nostalgia Train on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. 

Photo Credit: David Handschuh

Some subway riders held onto grab handles as they stood during their ride on the MTA’s Nostalgia Train on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.

Photo Credit: David Handschuh

Dressed in period costume, Sabrina Fairclough, left, of Queens and Darlene Elkanick ride the MTA’s Holiday Nostalgia Train on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.

