Thousands of subway and bus workers picketed Wednesday outside the Metropolitan Transportation Authority headquarters, escalating a contract dispute between the state-controlled authority and the nation’s largest transport local.

Chanting a barnyard expletive outside the Manhattan headquarters, workers from Transport Workers Union 100 directed much of their ire at MTA chairman and Chief Executive Pat Foye over an unsettled labor contract that expired May 15.

The picketers, led by union president Tony Utano, jeered an effigy of Foye as “Pat Fraud" from a stage set up in the middle of a street. On the stage was a sign with a mock-up of Foye's head photoshopped onto the body of Woody from the “Toy Story” franchise.

“Another FOYE STORY,” the sign read.

In an email to the press from spokesman Pete Donohue, the union criticized the MTA's "insulting" demands, including what it says is a wage freeze and higher health care costs. He said these are "nickel-and-dim[ing] transit workers."

The union represents about 40,000 MTA workers.

Foye has not confirmed that Donohue's descriptions of MTA's demand are the contract offers and said he won’t negotiate in public. MTA spokesman Andrei Berman did not immediately provide a comment Wednesday on the rally. About a half dozen MTA cops protected the lobby of the headquarters at 2 Broadway.

The MTA's deficit will grow to $1 billion in four years, according to an analysis released last month by the Citizens Budget Commission.

“You don’t have any money? It’s not our damn problem!” Utano shouted from a stage, next to the Bowling Green subway station.

The two sides also disagree over who's at fault for a $418 million increase in overtime last year, with the union blaming the MTA for failing to hire enough workers to fix the system — and the authority faulting unfavorable work rules.

In an email, Nicole Gelinas of the Manhattan Institute questioned the union’s position in light of the MTA’s deficit, which “makes it highly unrealistic for the TWU to think that it's going to get out of this process without pretty big cost-savings givebacks, hopefully givebacks that they themselves could suggest, based on their knowledge of the system.”

Worker compensation is about $90,000, she said.

Among the signs at the rally: “You think you hate the MTA? Try working for it!”; “Hell No, Cuomo” — directed at Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who controls the MTA; and “DON’T POKE THE BEAR … YOU WILL GET SMACKED,” next to a photo of a hand-in-motion toward Foye’s face.

Utano invoked the specter of a 1966 transit strike that paralyzed New York City.

“Here we go again with a bunch of vicious MTA demands that make 1966 seem tame,” he said.

That work stoppage landed the head of the union in jail for an illegal strike but ended in a generous contract settlement for the union and a fare hike for the public.