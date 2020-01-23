New York City Transit President Andy Byford, who has been largely credited for leading a major transformation of the city's bus and subway system over the last two years, is leaving the MTA, officials said Thursday.

Shortly after Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Patrick Foye convened a closed-door executive session at the MTA's monthly board meeting in Manhattan, the agency sent out a statement confirming the departure of the British-born Byford, who joined the MTA in January 2018.

“Andy Byford will be departing New York City Transit after a successful two years of service and we thank him for his work," Foye said in a statement. "Andy was instrumental in moving the system forward, enacting the successful Subway Action Plan and securing record capital funding with the Governor and the Legislature, and we wish him well in his next chapter.”

Popular and well-respected among transportation advocates, Byford led the implementation of the MTA's Subway Action Plan, which aimed at reversing growing infrastructure failures and delays on the subways.

The improvements, which included intensified maintenance, appeared to take hold, as subway on-time performance surpassed 80% for the seventh consecutive month in December.

But, as of late, Byford showed signs of frustration in his role at the MTA, as it was managed more closely by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in recent years. He had submitted a resignation letter in October, but then quickly rescinded it.

“I’m very proud of what we have achieved as a team over the past two years and I believe New York City Transit is well-placed to continue its forward progress now that the MTA has a record breaking $51.5 billion Capital Program in place," Byford said in a statement Thursday. "I’m very grateful to Governor Cuomo, Chairman Foye and members of the Board for giving me the opportunity to serve New York and to head up North America’s largest transit system.”