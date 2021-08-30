Hochul: 'Unprecedented system breakdown' shut half of NYC subways

"An unprecedented system breakdown" Sunday night cut power to half the New York City subways, knocking out signaling and communications and stranding hundreds of passengers in darkened tunnels, Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

The breakdown affected the numbered train lines, 1 through 7, plus the L, Hochul said, speaking Monday morning outside the Bowling Green subway station in lower Manhattan. There were 83 trains in operation at the time, including five trains that were suddenly stuck between stations, with more than 500 or 600 people aboard, she said.

Hochul — who controls that Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which runs the subways, buses and commuter rail lines — said she has ordered a probe into the breakdown that caused the "scary situation."

Aboard two of the trains stranded between tunnels, transit personnel directed evacuations. In another, the train was later brought back to a platform. But in two cases, she said, passengers "self-evacuated" the train, and "riders decided to leave on their own" and walk through the tunnels.

"We never, ever want riders to do that," Hochul said. "It is dangerous, and it caused a delay in restoration of power."

The breakdown began at 8:25 p.m., when, the Consolidated Edison power company reported, an electrical feeder was out, resulting in a voltage dip across the city. Simultaneously, two power plants and generators went offline. That momentary outage triggered a backup system, "but when it tried to go to normal, there was a surge – an unprecedented surge – that resulted in the subway losing signalization and communication ability," Hochul said.

"I say this is unprecedented. The confluence of events that led to this has never happened before to our knowledge," Hochul said.

Sign up to get the latest updates Get Newsday's Breaking News alerts in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The system was restored by around 1:30 a.m. It would have happened 90 minutes earlier, she said, but rescue personnel had to check the tracks to make sure no one who decided to evacuate the trains on their own remained in danger.