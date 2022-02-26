NEW YORK (AP) — A 57-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition Saturday after being kicked down a subway stairwell and struck in the head with a hammer by an attacker who fled with her purse, police said.

The New York Police Department released photos of the suspect late Friday and asked for the public's help in identifying him.

The attack happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. Thursday at the Queens Plaza station. Police said the suspect approached the victim from behind and kicked her down the stairs before striking her several times on the head with a hammer, fracturing her skull. He fled on foot.