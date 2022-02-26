TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
NewsNew York

Mugging victim kicked down NYC subway stairs still in hospital

By The Associated Press
Print

NEW YORK (AP) — A 57-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition Saturday after being kicked down a subway stairwell and struck in the head with a hammer by an attacker who fled with her purse, police said.

The New York Police Department released photos of the suspect late Friday and asked for the public's help in identifying him.

The attack happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. Thursday at the Queens Plaza station. Police said the suspect approached the victim from behind and kicked her down the stairs before striking her several times on the head with a hammer, fracturing her skull. He fled on foot.

By The Associated Press

More news

Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) on Monday, Feb.
Suozzi's strategy: How he sees a path to the governorship
Tony Leteri of Fort Salonga. Leteri's wife, Anna,
For LIers with Ukrainian relatives, 'It's very sad'
Aerial view of the Killenworth mansion in Glen
Blakeman seeks shutdown of Russian estate in Glen Cove
Middle and high school students in the Jericho
Under new CDC guidance, LI has green light for schools to drop mask mandate
The crew of the Fire Islander set sail
Fire Island Ferries extends service to Ocean Beach until March 7
Cars navigate wet and icy roads on the
Forecast: Cold but no more rain or snow
Didn’t find what you were looking for?