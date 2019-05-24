TODAY'S PAPER
Nadler taken to hospital after falling ill

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler turns pale at Manhattan event, video showed.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), at a hearing earlier this month on Capitol Hill. Nadler, 71, tweeted that he was feeling better after falling ill during a news conference in Manhattan on Friday. Photo Credit: AP/J. Scott Applewhite

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
U.S. Rep Jerry Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, was taken to a hospital noon Friday after he fell ill at a news conference in Manhattan, a spokesman said. 

Nadler, 71, was seated with other officials at a long table in a public school when he appeared to turn pale and his head nodded, video showed.

Nadler, a Democrat who represents parts of Brooklyn and Manhattan, was listening to New York City's mayor describe expansion of the city's speed camera program; he had made remarks at the news conference earlier.

Mayor Bill de Blasio gave his water bottle to Nadler, who a short time later was taken to a hospital.

About 1 p.m., Nadler tweeted: “Appreciate everyone's concern. Was very warm in the room this morning, was obviously dehydrated and felt a bit ill. Glad to receive fluids and am feeling much better. Thank you for your thoughts”

Nadler spokesman Danny Schwarz confirmed the congressman was feeling better. 

“He is OK," Schwarz said. "He seems to have been dehydrated and it was very warm in the room. He was sitting down so did not faint or anything, just was a bit ill. He is responsive and receiving a checkup.”

Schwarz declined to release the name of the hospital, citing security concerns. 

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

