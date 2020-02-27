State prosecutors have taken over the investigation into a shooting involving Nassau County police which led to the death of a suspect carjacker in Queens, spokeswoman for the Queens District Attorneys Office said Thursday.

The shooting, which occurred late in the afternoon Tuesday, stemmed from a suspected carjacking of a Mercedes-Benz in Garden City and a subsequent chase by police of suspect Matthew Felix, 19, who was shot dead by Nassau cops in the vicinity of 217th Street and Linden Boulevard. Law enforcement sources said Felix appeared to be unarmed.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz started a preliminary probe with the help of the NYPD after the shooting happened. However, Attorney General Letitia James, took over the probe after a directive by Gov. Andrew Cuomo that mandates the state reviews such actions when police make use of deadly force.

A spokesman for James didn't immediately return a request for comment.

A spokeswoman for Nassau police said the office had no comment but may issue a statement later Thursday.