TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
42° Good Afternoon
NewsNew York

State Attorney General Letitia James probing deadly Nassau-police involved shooting

New York State Attorney General Letitia James in

New York State Attorney General Letitia James in Manhattan on Jan. 7. Credit: Charles Eckert

By Anthony M. DeStefano anthony.destefano@newsday.com
Print

State prosecutors have taken over the investigation into a shooting involving Nassau County police which led to the death of a suspect carjacker in Queens, spokeswoman for the Queens District Attorneys Office said Thursday.

The shooting, which occurred late in the afternoon Tuesday, stemmed from a suspected carjacking of a Mercedes-Benz in Garden City and a subsequent chase by police of suspect Matthew Felix, 19, who was shot dead by Nassau cops in the vicinity of 217th Street and Linden Boulevard.  Law enforcement sources said Felix appeared to be unarmed.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz started a preliminary probe with the help of the  NYPD after the shooting happened.  However, Attorney General Letitia James, took over the probe after a directive by Gov. Andrew Cuomo that mandates the state reviews such actions when police make use of deadly force.

A spokesman for James didn't immediately return a request for comment.

A spokeswoman  for Nassau police said the office had no comment but may issue a statement later Thursday.

By Anthony M. DeStefano anthony.destefano@newsday.com

Anthony M. DeStefano has been a reporter for Newsday since 1986 and covers law enforcement, criminal justice and legal affairs from its New York City offices.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search