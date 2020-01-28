An iconic, indigenous-people’s canoe acquired in 1883 by the American Museum of Natural History is being relocated to the home it had there at the turn of the 20th century.

The 63-foot Great Canoe, one of the longest such boats in existence, was wheeled out Tuesday morning from the Grand Gallery, at the museum’s West 77th Street entrance, in anticipation of its debut in spring 2021 in the museum's Northwest Coast Hall.

Museum advisers from Pacific Northwest’s Heiltsuk and Haida Nations, whose ancestors are linked to the canoe, chanted at a ceremony in the Grand Gallery before workers in orange vests and white hard hats wheeled the canoe away in a wooden cradle.

"Canoes, they connect us," said Jisgang (Nika Collison), of the Haida, who added: "The canoe is integral to being oceangoing people."

The canoe — featuring a stylized killer whale likely painted by Haida artist Charles Edenshaw — was made from one Western red cedar tree. It could date to decades before the acquisition, according to curator Peter Whiteley.

Originally, the canoe was used to pay a dowry for a chief’s daughter, said Chief Wigvilba Wakas (Henry Humchitt) of the Heiltsuk.

The canoe had been in its current location for about 60 years and in several other spots since the late 19th century.

The Northwest Coast Hall depicts artifacts from indigenous inhabitants of Alaska, British Columbia and Washington State, and when the hall reopens, it will exhibit about 800 objects that have been newly preserved, according to the museum.

In J.D. Salinger’s novel “The Catcher in the Rye,” Holden Caulfield muses about visiting “this long, long Indian war canoe, about as long as three … Cadillacs in a row, with about twenty Indians in it, some of them paddling, some of them just standing around looking tough, and they all had war paint all over their faces.”

Those paddling figures, which date to 1910, were removed in 2006.

