As the omicron variant continues to spread across the state, revelers can expect a scaled back and possibly soggy New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square on Friday.

While the thermometer will hover at a mild 51 degrees, the National Weather Service is predicting a 60% chance of showers for the evening. Those planning to attend might bring a rain jacket, since umbrellas aren't allowed.

Last year, the event was closed to the public amid a raging pandemic. But this year, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio vowed the party would go on with new safety guidelines.

Attendance will be capped at 15,000 — a nearly 75% reduction from the 58,000 revelers who’ve attended in years past, the mayor's office said in a news release last week.

Spectators must wear masks and show proof of full vaccination status along with identification.

Additionally, viewers won’t be allowed into the event until 3 p.m., which is later than previous years.

Crowd limits will allow for social distancing in viewing areas. COVID-19 is less likely to spread outdoors when people adhere to the 6-foot distancing guideline, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many health experts believe the omicron variant is more transmissible but less severe.

The mayor’s office did not immediately return a request for comment regarding how the number of attendees would be tracked.

For Long Islanders opting to take mass transit to the celebration, the LIRR will operate on a regular weekday schedule on Friday, with an additional 13 eastbound trains in the afternoon and 11 additional evening westbound trains to Penn Station. The event also will be livestreamed for those who prefer to watch remotely.

The evening’s highlights include performances by LL Cool J, KT Tunstall and Journey.

The New Year’s Eve Ball is covered in 2,688 Waterford crystal triangles, spans 12 feet in diameter and weighs nearly 12,000 pounds, according to the Times Square Alliance. It will be raised to the top of the pole at One Times Square at 6 p.m. before dropping 70 feet at midnight in 60 seconds.

The ball-dropping event started in 1907 and has since become synonymous with ringing in the new year across the world.