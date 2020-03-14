NYC Council closes City Hall office, suspends hearings due to coronavirus

The New York City Council is indefinitely closing its City Hall offices and suspending public hearings beginning Monday, according to a letter circulated to staff citing the coronavirus pandemic.

Staff is being moved “to a work-from-home posture” during the closure, which also covers the council offices at 250 Broadway, where most of the legislative staff works, across Broadway from City Hall, according to the letter, signed by Speaker Corey Johnson (D-Manhattan) and the council’s security director, Carl D’Alba.

The letter — sent Saturday night as the city’s infection count rose to 269 and the state's first two deaths were announced — says Mayor Bill de Blasio would sign on Monday an order suspending deadlines for budget hearings, land-use votes and the mandate that the council hold two council-wide meetings a month.

On Saturday night, the husband of City Councilwoman Inez Barron (D-Brooklyn) was revealed to have been one of two state assembly members — Charles Barron and Helene Weinstein — who were diagnosed with the coronavirus. Neither Barron could be immediately reached for comment.

City Hall, which was finished in 1812 in lower Manhattan, is one of the oldest government buildings in the United States still used for its original purpose. Since the outbreak, dispensers and bottles of hand sanitizer have been placed throughout the building.